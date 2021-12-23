When and who should get a COVID-19 test before Christmas?

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Doctors encourage anyone traveling for the holidays to get a COVID-19 test before heading out.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant makes getting a test especially important. Dr. Lance Faddis with Mercy Northwest, said he also recommends for people to get a test before gathering with vulnerable loved ones.

“Before you get together with family, certainly if you have people that are immunocompromised, if you have folks that are older, that may not have had as good success with the vaccine, I think in those instances it would be wise to perform some home testing,” Faddis said.

Dr. Faddis said you should get tested as close as possible to your gathering or travel plans. He recommends getting tested the day before or the same day if you have a rapid at-home test.

“It’s a 15 minute test, so it’s not something that would take a lot of your time that you could do that test really right before the event,” Faddis said.

Faddis said testing and vaccines are key to having healthy holiday gatherings.

“You don’t want to be the silent spreader, you want to go ahead and get tested and then be able to do what is right for your community,” Faddis said.