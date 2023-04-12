BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Spring is in full swing and that green thumb of yours might be starting to itch, but the Bella Vista Garden Club said it’s not quite time yet to start putting your plants in the dirt!

Gardening is therapy for many club members like Cathy Downard.

“Gardening club is a group of people who have this burning desire to see pretty plants everywhere, and we do a lot of work to be able to have that,” said Downard.

She wants to see you put in the work to start your own garden too. Although, Downard warns you want to wait until it won’t freeze anymore.

The target date is April 17, so until then you need to be patient, according to Downard.

She even suggests waiting to fertilize your yard until the grass has been green for a couple weeks.

While you wait to plant, she said it’s a good time to get a small sample of your soil checked for what nutrients it needs. Downard said your county’s extension office will do this for free.

“It doesn’t matter what plants you have, if you do not have good soil, your plants are not going to be happy,” said Downard.

By the time your wait is over, Bella Vista Garden Club is having a plant sale raising money to give back to the community. Downard said the also donate thousands of dollars in scholarships for University of Arkansas horticulture students.

Downard said they’ll be selling more than 1,200 coleus, zinnias and tomatoes on April 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.