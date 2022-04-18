WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With some local primary election dates approaching quickly, residents of Washington County may wonder if they can still register to vote, and where they need to go or what they need to do to facilitate that.

A registration application is available online, and it must be returned with a postmark 30 days before the election in which a voter is seeking to participate.

If you would like to register in person, you may do so at the following locations:

County Clerk’s office, Washington County Clerk, 280 N. College Ave., Ste. 300 Fayetteville, AR 72701

State Revenue Office

Public library

Disability agency

Military recruitment office

Arkansas National Guard

Voter registration drive

It could take several weeks to receive an acknowledgment of registration from your county clerk after your appliation is submitted. If you do not receive a notice within two weeks of applying, call (479)444-1711 or go to voterview.ar-nova.org to check the status of your application.

If you are changing your residence to another county within the state, your updated registration must be received in the county clerk’s office in the new county no later than four days before a scheduled election.