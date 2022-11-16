FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Numerous stores and restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving Day but there are some that are offering dining service or pre-made meals for purchase and for free.

Below is a compiled list of food providers throughout Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley:

Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club – November 17

Free Thanksgiving meal. RSVP is required. Those interested can send their name and number of plates needed to info@fayettevillekids.org.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at 560 N. Rupple Rd.

First Presbyterian Church Food Pantry – November 19

The First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville Food Pantry is open every Saturday from 9-11 a.m. The pantry will be giving out turkeys along with pantry items for a Thanksgiving meal on November 19 as well as the usual pantry dry goods, bread, produce, toilet paper and personal care items. The pantry plans to distribute 150 turkeys and other goods.

Community Thanksgiving Feast – November 24

Free Thanksgiving meal at Southside Church of Christ on 919 Dixieland Road in Rogers. Dine-in is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Limited delivery is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Delivery must be reserved by Tuesday, November 22. Check Eligibility and reserve delivery by email at thanksgiving@carecc.org or by calling 479-246-0104 option 2.

First Baptist Rogers Thanksgiving Meals – November 24

On Thanksgiving morning First Baptist Chruch-Rogers deliver meals to around 2,500 people in need in the Rogers area. Orders can be placed from November 14-23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.