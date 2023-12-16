FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Santa Claus is all over Northwest Arkansas this season meaning there are plenty of spots to meet and take pictures with Old Saint Nick.

Here are some places where Santa will be so make sure the kids have their lists ready and are on the nice list.

At Gravette’s Hometown Christmas on Saturday, December 16, Santa will be in attendance from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for pictures. A petting zoo and carolers will also be there.

Santa will be at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers through Christmas Eve during mall hours so you meet Santa and finish that Christmas shopping. While walk-ins are acceptable, pre-booking is recommended.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, Santa will be at Ozark Beer Co. in Rogers. There will also be hot cocoa and holiday-themed arts & crafts.

In Bella Vista, Santa will be at the Lakepoint Restaurant and Event Center starting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 16. For more information, click here.

Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops in Rogers is offering pictures with Santa. Those interested in photos are required to register in advance. Santa’s Wonderland will be at Bass Pro Shops until Christmas Eve.

