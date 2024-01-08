FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some states shine in education, others in health care. Some struggle to shine in anything.

Arkansas was listed as the 45th best state, according to the U.S. News 2023 Best States list. The Natural State dropped one spot from the 2021 rankings.

The states were ranked based on categories of crime & corrections, economy, education, fiscal stability, health care, infrastructure, natural environment, and opportunity.

Arkansas ranked in the top half of states in just one category, fiscal stability (#19).

In the other categories, Arkansas ranked 49th in crime & corrections, 43rd in education, 47th in health, 34th in natural environment, 35th in economy, 40th in infrastructure and 29th in opportunity.

Compared to the 2021 rankings, Arkansas dropped in every category.

Utah topped the list, with Washington, Idaho, Nebraska and Minnesota rounding out the top five.

At the bottom of the list was southern neighbor Louisiana. The Pelican State was ranked in the bottom five in seven of the eight categories. The rest of the states near the bottom were Alaska, Mississippi, New Mexico and West Virginia.

View the full 2023 Best States List here.