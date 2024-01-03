BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dave and Jenny Marrs, a Northwest Arkansas couple with a home renovation show, were sued by an unhappy customer in 2023.

The Marrs’ are the hosts of “Fixer to Fabulous” and “Rock the Block” on HGTV. The couple owns both Marrs Construction and Jupiter Rentals, both named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Matthew and Sarah McGrath, the couple that filed the suit, claim they entered into a contract with the defendants that was later breached.

The McGraths paid over $10,000 for repairs to be done on a Bella Vista home that were never done. The repairs included continuing hardwood floors in the upstairs bedrooms, installing a different kitchen sink, adding stairs and a handrail from the back deck to the yard, and putting windows in a top garage panel.

This isn’t the first time the Marrs’ have been sued by a customer.

In 2018, Tyler and Dana Craddock were approached by Marrs Construction and Marrs Developing with an offer to renovate a home for the show in 2018.

Three years later, the couple claimed that Marrs Construction failed to complete the work on their home without defects and sued them for $75,000.

The case was dismissed in 2022. Benton County Judge Xollie Duncan stated, “The court finds that the plaintiffs have settled their claims and fully released the defendants from any and all claims the plaintiffs may have against them.”

Here’s where the latest lawsuit currently stands:

A five-day jury trial is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2024, at the Benton County Courthouse.

The pretrial hearing is set for 9 a.m. on September 5, 2024.

While awaiting trial, the duo had a four-episode spin-off series greenlighted by HGTV called “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano.” A release from HGTV says the show will air in 2024.

