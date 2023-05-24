NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The deadline to assess property without penalty is approaching. After May 31, you will have a 10% penalty applied to your property tax bill.

You can assess your property online or in person.

Benton County locations are:

Bentonville: Benton County Administration Building, 215 E. Central Avenue – 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bentonville: Arkansas State Revenue Office, 2401 SW D Street – 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Rogers: Benton County Rogers Office, 1428 SW Walnut – 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Gravette: Benton County Gravette Office, 901 1st Avenue SW – 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs: Benton County Siloam Springs Satellite Office – 707 S. Lincoln Street – 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Washington County locations are:

Fayetteville: Washington County Courthouse, 280 N College Ste 250 – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fayetteville: Arkansas State Revenue Office, 3086 Martin Luther King Blvd – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Springdale: Arkansas State Revenue Office, 3159 Springdale Ave – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lincoln: Arkansas State Revenue Office, 215 S Main Ave – 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Online assessments for Washington County can be made here. People who have no changes to current assessed property or who are deleting property they no longer own can also assess by phone during regular business hours by calling (479) 444-1520.

Online assessments for Benton County can be made here. Assessments can also be made by phone by calling (479) 271-1033.