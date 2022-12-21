ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Temperatures are expected to plummet overnight Wednesday going into Thursday morning with the potential for snow and ice.

To help those without shelter to prepare for the cold temperatures, United Way of Northwest Arkansas has provided a list of warming shelters in NWA and the River Valley.

Here is a list of shelters in Northwest Arkansas:

Salvation Army Bentonville – Shelter for families – (479) 271-9545 – 3305 SW I Street, Bentonville AR 72712

Salvation Army Fayetteville – Shelter for families (Capacity reduced due to remodeling) – 219 West 15th Street, Fayetteville AR 72701

Washington County overflow – Genesis Church (Genesis Church may be able to assist help seekers with pets) – (479) 442-4237 – 205 West Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd. Fayetteville AR 72701

Benton County overflow – vouchers as appropriate

Here is a list of shelters in the River Valley:

Salvation Army Fort Smith – Shelter for families – 479-783-2340; 301 N 6 th St, FS, AR 72901—can be used as warming center 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. overnight shelter opens and dinner is also served

St, FS, AR 72901—can be used as warming center 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. overnight shelter opens and dinner is also served Riverview Hope Campus – Shelter for individuals – 479-668-4764 301 South E St, FS, AR 72901 – Hope Campus also has all three meals and dog kennels

Next Steps – Day shelter from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. —phone # 479-785-5433; 123 North 6 th St Ste 200, FS, AR 72901

St Ste 200, FS, AR 72901 Gospel Rescue Mission – Warming Center in Van Buren – 479-474-4163 – 201 Drennen St, Van Buren AR 72956

To access warming shelters, use the 211 call center. Arkansans may contact Arkansas 211 in the following ways:

Dial 211 or (866) 489-6983 – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Text 898-211 (TXT 211) and provide ZIP Code – Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Visiting their website: www.arkansas211.org

