Fayetteville, Ark (KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is making parking lots available for Ofc. Stephen Carr’s funeral.

The funeral is set for Thursday at 1 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. Parking for the funeral will be available in lots 54, 56, 56B, 56D, and 56 East.

Parking Lot map near Bud Walton Arena

It is encouraged that any students or employees that usually park in those areas near Bud Walton Arena may wish to consider parking in Lot 99 on Beechwood Avenue to help make room.