ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Education advocacy group Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, or CAPES, began a signature gathering campaign earlier this year to get the LEARNS Act on the ballot.

With the July 31 deadline fast approaching, the group is stepping up efforts to gather the necessary 54,422 signatures across 50 counties.

CAPES will have multiple opportunities to sign the petition in the coming days across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Many of the signing locations offer a drive thru option, allowing signers to stay in their cars.

Below is a list of when and where to sign in the area:

Benton County

204 SE 6th Street, Suite 102 Bentonville – Tuesday through Thursday in July – 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Rogers Public Library, Sycamore Street Entrance, Rogers – July 23 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Bella Vista Library, 11 Dickens Place, Bella Vista – July 23 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Carroll County

4004 East Van Buren, Eureka Springs – July 23 – 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Crawford County

Van Buren Library, 14th and Main Street, Van Buren – July 23 – 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sebastian County

3201 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith – July 21 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

3201 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith – July 24 and July 25 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

3201 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith – July 26 – 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

3201 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith – July 28 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Washington County

421 N College Avenue, Fayetteville – Weekdays in July – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

21 W Mountain Street, Fayetteville – Every Tuesday and Thursday in July – 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Fayetteville Square, Fayetteville – Every Saturday in July – 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

1850 E Township Street, Fayetteville – July 20 – 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

711 W Emma Street, Springdale – July 22 and July 23 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

244 Clark Street, Elkins – July 22 – 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

711 W Emma Street, Springdale – July 22 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

223 N East Avenue, Fayetteville – July 23 – 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The full list of where to sign around Arkansas can be found here.