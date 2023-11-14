NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Today is election day for residents of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Find out where to vote below.

Washington County Voting Centers:

  • Cornerstone Chruch of Christ (Baldwin) – 4377 Huntsville Rd – Fayetteville – 72701
  • Genesis Church – 205 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd – Fayetteville – 72701
  • Yvonne Richardson Community Center – 240 E Rock St. – Fayetteville – 72701

Benton County Voting Center:

  • Gravette Civic Center – 401 Charlotte St. SE – Gravette – 72736

Crawford County Voting Center:

  • Alma Community Center – 114 Collum Ln. E – Alma – 72921