NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Today is election day for residents of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Find out where to vote below.
Washington County Voting Centers:
- Cornerstone Chruch of Christ (Baldwin) – 4377 Huntsville Rd – Fayetteville – 72701
- Genesis Church – 205 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd – Fayetteville – 72701
- Yvonne Richardson Community Center – 240 E Rock St. – Fayetteville – 72701
Benton County Voting Center:
- Gravette Civic Center – 401 Charlotte St. SE – Gravette – 72736
Crawford County Voting Center:
- Alma Community Center – 114 Collum Ln. E – Alma – 72921