FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With Election Day coming up on Tuesday, it is important to know if you are registered to vote and where to find the nearest voting center.

If you unsure sure about your voter registration status or need to find a polling place, visit VoterView.

All voting centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to VoterView. You can visit KNWA’s home for local election coverage here.