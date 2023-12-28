NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — For some, ringing in the new year means shooting fireworks but not all cities allow it.

Residents in Northwest Arkansas will have to make sure their city allows it before lighting that firework to celebrate the start of 2024.

Here are the NWA cities that do NOT allow fireworks:

Fayetteville, Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale, Prairie Grove, Cave Springs, Lowell, Lincoln, West Fork, Elkins, Goshen, Gentry

Here are the NWA cities that do allow fireworks:

Bella Vista – fireworks can be discharged from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1

Farmington – fireworks can be discharged from 10 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1

Siloam Springs – fireworks can be discharged from 12 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1

Johnson – fireworks can be discharged from 12 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1

Tontitown – fireworks can be discharged from 9 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1

Decatur – fireworks can be discharged from 12 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1

Centerton – fireworks can be discharged from 8 a.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1

Gravette – fireworks can be discharged from 12 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 12 a.m. Jan. 1

Pea Ridge – fireworks can be discharged from 12 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1

Greenland – fireworks can be discharged from 12 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1

Garfield – fireworks can be discharged from 12 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1

If your city is not listed, check with your city officials to see if it is allowed.