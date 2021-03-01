While unemployment numbers drop, 1 woman says filing for the benefit has been a long process

One Arkansan filed before the holidays and has yet to get a check

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Unemployment numbers are dropping, but those who need help are having trouble filing for the benefit.

One local Arkansan reached out to KNWA/FOX24 and said she has been waiting on getting her unemployment application cleared for more than five months.

Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said the long waits are due to the new unemployment program.

“Anytime there is a new program or a reauthorization of a new program, this is kind of a rebuild of it from the new bill that was passed. A lot of time when people are running into roadblocks online they go in person,” said Preston.

“It is just incredibly slow. I know they are overwhelmed because of COVID and all the claims that have been filed. But, I mean, five months, it’s ridiculous,” said Angelia Guest.

Preston said the state is doing its best to go through every case, but each case is different so you’ll need to continue being patient.

