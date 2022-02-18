ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP added another act to its calendar on Friday, Feb. 18 with Whiskey Myers.

The Rogers venue announced the country-rock band will play on May 14 as part of the Cox Concert Series with gates opening at 5 p.m. and music starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $30 to $59.50 plus fees. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, online at amptickets.com or in-person at the AMP and Walton Arts Center box offices.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will only be delivered by mail, the AMP says.

Customers will receive their tickets and add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.