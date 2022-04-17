SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Saturday, April 16 the Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced that Whit Merrifield, a player for the team from 2012-2014, has been inducted into the Naturals Hall of Fame.

Merrifield was elected over fellow candidates Wil Myers and Danny Duffy by the Naturals’ Hall of Fame Voting Committee. Merrifield becomes just the seventh individual inducted into the Naturals Hall of Fame and first inductee since the 2019 season.

He will now be honored with a plaque next to the likes of Clint Robinson (’13), Brian Poldberg (’14), Mike Moustakas (’15), Eric Hosmer (’16), Salvador Perez (’18), and Kila Ka’aihue (’19). The Naturals Hall of Fame is located just inside the main gates of Arvest Ballpark along the wall of the Northwest Health Community Room. Fans are encouraged to check out the Hall of Fame plaques as well as the Season 10 Team (’17) during their next visit to a game.

Merrifield played a total of 162 total games with the Naturals from 2012 to 2014 and is tied for sixth all-time with seven triples. His 2014 season yielded a Texas League Mid-Season All-Star selection and a promotion to Triple-A Omaha. Between the two levels, he had 41 doubles, tied for sixth among minor league players, while slashing a combined .319/.371/.470.

Since debuting with the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox on May 16th of 2016, Whit has become a two-time All-Star and a fan favorite amongst Royals fans. He has led the Major Leagues in hits twice—in 2018 and 2019—and has also led the American League in stolen bases three times—in 2017, 2018, and 2021.