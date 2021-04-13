White Claw launching high-alcohol hard seltzer for summer

(WTRF) — White Claw is releasing a new seltzer with higher alcohol content for summer, and it’s called Surge.

Surge contains 8% alcohol, compared to 5% in a typical White Claw, the company said. It will only be available in single 16-ounce cans priced at $2.99. It will come in blood orange and cranberry flavors.

The new hard seltzer also contains 2 grams of sugar.

White Claw Hard Seltzer is also launching its Flavor Collection No. 3 variety pack.

The new mix features fan-favorite mango plus new flavors strawberry, pineapple and blackberry. Each of those comes with 5% ABV, 100 calories and 2 grams of sugar.