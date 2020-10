BETHESDA, Md. (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump is heading to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following a positive coronavirus test, according to White House pool reports.

"President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady," Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.