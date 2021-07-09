White House doctor wants people to trust vaccine science before they’re hospitalized

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of the challenges doctors have been trying to overcome during the COVID-19 pandemic is a deep political divide.

Dr. Cameron Webb is a senior policy advisor on the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

He says in his experience, people tend to trust the science after they’ve been hospitalized, but the key to beating the virus is trusting the science before it gets to that point.

“I’m an internal medicine doctor, I work in a coronavirus unit in my hospital and I can tell you that whether folks voted for President Trump or President Biden, whether they’re from a red county or a blue county, what I know is when they’re facing these life or death decisions, when they’re facing their mortality or the worst that this pandemic can do, they turn to the science,” Webb said. “And, that’s why I keep telling folks we need to just turn to the science before we’re in dire straits. And what the science says is pretty clear.”