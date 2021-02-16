White House talks with governors about winter storm impacts

Gov. Stitt said the talk was productive and appreciated the president's time.

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — President Joe Biden spoke by phone with several governors of states impacted by the severe weather, on Tuesday evening, February 16.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on the phone with President Biden

President Biden talked with the governors about the extreme weather situation across the central and southern regions of the U.S. that ‘s impacting millions of Americans.

He said he understood the severity of the conditions being felt across the states, and that he and the first lady “were praying for a swift recovery from the effects of the storm.”

President Biden said he’s ready to respond to requests for federal assistance and would deploy “any additional federal emergency resources available to to assist the residents of their states in getting through this historic storm.”

Gov. Stitt said the talk was productive and appreciated the president’s time. “I look forward to working together to find solutions as we recover from this historic storm,” said Stitt.

Stitt explained the challenges the state faces with transporting energy to the power grid, particularly with natural gas wells freezing due to the record cold temps.

He also asked President Biden to help Oklahomans with the increase in energy bills that will be forthcoming. The president said his team is aware of the issue and already working on a solution, according to Stitt.

Gratitude was expressed by the president for all workers on the front lines responding to the storm.

Deadly Storm Uri heads toward the Northwest. Texas still has 3 million homes and businesses without power as of late Tuesday, according to poweroutage.us.