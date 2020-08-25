White House task force report shows decline in AR COVID-19 positivity rate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The White House’s coronavirus report for the Natural State shows our positivity rate is declining.

The color-coded report looks into what is happening in Arkansas and what more can be done.

Previously our positivity rate was in the red, which indicated a rate of more than 10%.

Governor Hutchinson said the more recent data shows we are now in the yellow in terms of test positivity.

“Which means that statewide the white house has recognized that we are below 10-percent positivity rate for our tests,” he said.

This data is based on the number of cases per 100,000 population.

It shows we are still in red in terms of our new cases.

