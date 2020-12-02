White House Task Force: Virus risk at ‘historic high’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The COVID-19 risk to all Americans is at a ‘historic high,’ according to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report provided by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday.

In the report dated November 29, 2020, Arkansas remains in the red zone for cases with 390 new cases per 100,000 population (11,761 total) — the 24th highest rate in the country. The state is in the orange zone for test positivity at 9.5 percent — the 30th highest rate in the nation.

The following counties had the highest number of new cases over the last 3 weeks in Arkansas, representing 26 percent of the new cases overall: 1) Pulaski County, 2) Washington County, 3. Benton County.

In its recommendations to Governor Asa Hutchinson and state health officials, the task force issued a somber warning about the state of affairs nationally:

The COVID risk to all Americans is at a historic high. The national daily COVID incidence after Memorial Day, but before the summer surge, was fewer than 25,000 new cases/day and is now more than 180,000 new cases/day; COVID inpatients then were fewer than 30,000 but are now more than 90,000; fatalities have more than doubled. We are in a very dangerous place due to the current, extremely high COVID baseline and limited hospital capacity; a further post-Thanksgiving surge will compromise COVID patient care, as well as medical care overall.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force said it must be made clear that if you are over 65 or have significant health conditions, you should not enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is unmasked “due to the immediate risk to your health.”

“If state and local policies do not reflect the seriousness of the current situation, all public health officials must alert the state population directly.”

If you are under 40, you should assume you became infected during the Thanksgiving holiday if you gathered beyond your immediate household, according to the report.

“Most likely you will not have symptoms; however, you are dangerous to others and you must isolate away from anyone at increased risk for severe disease and get tested immediately.”

According to the task force, anyone over 65 years old who gathered over the holiday is at significant risk for infection and should get a test immediately if symptoms develop.

Testing and case trends should be cautiously interpreted this week, they say, as the number of people getting tested may have decreased due to the holiday. It recommends testing all students returning to university campuses after Thanksgiving break.

Limiting restaurant indoor capacity to less than 25 percent and limiting bar hours until cases and positivity decrease to the yellow zone were also listed among recommendations to the state, along with ensuring compliance with public health orders like mask mandates.

The task force says cases may be reaching a plateau in Arkansas, although the percent of nursing homes with at least one positive staff member and positive residents is increasing, ‘indicating virus spread is still broad.’

During the week of November 216-22, there were 29 percent of nursing homes with at least one new resident case, 59 percent with at least one new staff case, and 12 percent with at least one new resident COVID-19 death.

You can download the full White House Coronavirus Task Force report below: