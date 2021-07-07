White House vaccine expert discusses COVID-19 Delta variant, vaccines

FAYTTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — White House Vaccinations Coordinator Dr. Bechara Choucair talked with KNWA/FOX24 about the Delta variant and the importance of getting vaccinated.

Choucair stressed that while the Delta variant is the most transmissible strain so far, the vaccines are still highly effective at preventing severe illness.

“It becomes particularly concerning in communities with low vaccination rates,” Choucair said. “That’s the concern. Now the good news about the Delta variant is that we know the vaccines are effective. And now we have one more reason for people who haven’t gotten vaccinated yet to get vaccinated. And that’s to protect themselves, protect their families, protect their communities from this infection.”

Choucair went on to say that while people have legitimate questions about the vaccine, it’s imperative that you have open and honest discussions with your doctor about the facts surrounding it.