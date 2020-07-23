White pride graffiti painted across Fayetteville building

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local artist works to cover up a form of hate speech spray painted on a building on Martin Luther King Blvd.

Olivia Trimble who is on the city’s arts council was given permission from the building’s owner to paint a mural over the words “white pride” with something positive and uplifting in its place.

“I feel like the least I can do in a situation like this is to use the skills that I have to make change,” Trimble said. “So it just sort of makes sense to repaint the hate with something that speaks to the values of our city.”

“I’m super excited, she came from home at 6 o’clock this morning and covered this thing up,” Anthony Ball said. “So that’s what I’m most excited about is about the response from our community. We can’t control peoples hearts, but we can control our response to such hatred.”

Trimble is also the founder of the organization Repaint the Hate. She said if anyone sees hate speech around the region, she will paint over it.