FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The novel coronavirus has people self-isolating and distancing themselves from friends and family.

Residents at the Prairie Grove Health and Rehab Center are putting a fun spin on who they would let enter their quarantine zone.

Elvis Presley, Clark Gable, Denzel Washington, and Sandra Bullock just to name a few.

Even firefighters holding puppies!

We want to know who you’d invite.

Head on over to our Facebook page and let us know in the comments.