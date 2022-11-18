Whole Foods to open its store in Benton County

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A development firm plans to bring a Whole Foods Market store to Benton County.

Development firm SJC Ventures is behind a planned mixed-use development in Rogers that will combine the grocery store with a shopping center and apartment space near the corner of Promenade Boulevard and New Hope Road.

SJC Ventures was also responsible for the Whole Foods Market in Fayetteville.

According to the plan, the shopping center will include 80,498 square ft. of retail space including 37,009 square ft. of the grocery store and four shop buildings totaling 43,489 square ft. The firm further adds that it has plans to build 350 apartments at the shopping center.

To know more about the project, click here.