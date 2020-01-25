Who’s watching who? How smart TVs track your information

To combat these security and privacy concerns, Metcalf said you have to ask yourself if the convenience of smart devices is worth it.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — It’s a Friday night—you settle on the couch to watch some TV, but are you the one being watched?

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Metcalf said every time you pick a show on Netflix, Google a question about your health, or even change the temperature on your thermostat, there’s a chance that information can be sold to a third party.

He even speculates that the sale of your information is the reason the price of smart TVs are going down.

Anything that connects to your home’s wifi is connected to your digital fingerprint.

He said, “If you’re playing something off your phone or personal videos, if you’re putting that on the screen, is that something you really want going back? That’s where you need to make sure you know what you’re agreeing to when you hook at TV up and connect it to the internet.”

To help hide your information from smart TV sellers and third parties, Metcalf asks you to change your login information as soon as you set it up.

You can also change your privacy settings which can be found on the manual that comes in the box or online.

If you have any devices with microphones that you don’t want listening to you, you can turn those off as well.