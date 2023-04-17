FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former cast members from Emmy-winning TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway” are headed to the Walton Arts Center for their improv tour on Sept. 24.

The Walton Arts Center says that tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, April 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are priced at $33 to $67 plus fees and can be purchased online at waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479-443-5600. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Whose Live Anyway? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song based on audience suggestions. Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will leave you gasping at the witty scenes they invent before your eyes,” a release from the Walton Arts Center said.

The arts center says that participation is key for this show, and that some audience members will have the opportunity to be asked to join onstage.