FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As winter storms move throughout the country, many have already gone to the store for milk and bread, but why?

Milk spoils if not refrigerated and bread can mold or harden within a few days.

Accuweather says the idea of buying milk and bread before a winter storm dates back to the Blizzard of 1978, which hit New England. People were trapped in their homes for days without those products.

There’s also a psychology to stockpiling these perishable foods before the winter weather approaches.

“The thought to get milk before a storm is followed by the action or compulsion to go out and stockpile it. In one way or another, we spend a lot of time and energy trying to feel in control, and buying things you might throw out still gives the person a sense of control in an uncontrollable situation,” said Lisa Brateman, a psychologist who spoke with How Stuff Works in 2012.

University of Georgia psychology professor Dr. Janet Frick told Forbes in 2017 that literature on this psychology was growing and that people are often not logical or rational in how they weigh the risks of certain events.

“So apparently where weather is concerned, we are not terribly worried about getting struck by lightning, but we are terrified of the idea of having to make a meal from items in our pantry that doesn’t include bread and milk,” Dr. Frick said.

Instead of buying foods such as milk and bread that are perishable, Ready.gov says this is what to buy ahead of storms: