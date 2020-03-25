Why it’s safe to spend time outside

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA/KFTA)-

Going outdoors brings with it multiple health benefits like improving your energy level and Vitamin D intake.

WEBMD.com put together a list of all the benefits of getting outside here:

https://www.webmd.com/balance/ss/slideshow-health-benefits-nature

However, in the current state of social distancing due to COVID-19, it’s understandable if some people are afraid to go outside. Governor Asa Hutchinson is encouraging Arkansans to get some fresh air.

But is that actually safe?

Family Medicine Physician Dr. Al Gordon says going outside is a good thing.

“With the fact that this virus isn’t floating around in the environment, that’s not what it does, than going outside if perfectly safe,” Gordon says, “Keeping that human distance is the key.”

The Razorback Greenway, along with other parks in Northwest Arkansas remain open, but some amenities have closed. Here is more information for Fayetteville Parks:

Here’s more information about Arkansas State Parks. They remain open, but some amenities have been closed for safety reasons:



