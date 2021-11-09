Wiederkehr announces candidacy for Fayetteville Ward 2 City Council seat

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville City Planning Commissioner Mike Wiederkehr announced his intent to run for the open Fayetteville City Council Ward 2 position seat.

The seat became vacant after the resignation of Matthew Petty last month. It will be filled with a special election to be held on February 8, 2022.

According to a press release from the candidate, Wiederkehr plans to formally launch his candidacy on Saturday, November 13 at Tim’s Pizza on the Square starting at 11 am. He plans to meet Ward 2 residents and obtain signatures for his petition to get on the special election ballot.

“There are understandable expenses associated with a special election, but Ward 2 voters deserve a voice in selecting Mr. Petty’s successor given that three full years remain in his term and I’m proud of our council’s unanimous decision to hold this special election,” said Wiederkehr. “As the second largest city in the state, it is important that we set a positive, inclusive example of listening to the will of the voters in choosing their representatives.”

When a council seat is vacated, state law requires the remaining council members to either appoint a new member to serve the remainder of the term or to call for a special public election. The council voted 7-0 on November 2 to hold a special election.

Ward 2, typically associated with the downtown and Dickson Street areas, includes portions of the University of Arkansas campus and stretches west past Garland Avenue to Asbell Elementary School, and north to the Washington County Fairgrounds. The ward also includes the businesses along College Avenue in midtown.