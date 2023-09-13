SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Wienerschnitzel announces when it will open its newest location in Springdale.

According to a press release, the new location on 4726 Mercy Lane will open on September 16 and will be the second of 20 restaurants coming to the state over the next several years.

The release says Tejas Dogs is the operational group from Texas carrying out the development agenda with several additional sites already approved in Arkansas.

“Our first opening in Bentonville was bigger and better than any of us could’ve ever imagined,” said Alvin Fults, co-owner of Tejas Dogs. “We were able to achieve fantastic results, having broken Wienerschnitzel’s opening day sales record across all locations several days in a row. It’s definitely been a journey to get to where we are today, but seeing guests line up for hours just for the chance to try our food made everything worth it. We’ve been able to capture this level of excitement because of the unique model – it’s a virtually untapped segment, with low costs, simple menu items and streamlined operations. It’s exactly what operators need, and I’m eager to see the kind of success we can garner as we head towards 20 locations.”

“The community response in Arkansas has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Galardi Group, the parent company for Wienerschnitzel. “Tejas Dogs has proven to be a stellar operating partner, driving phenomenal sales each week since their initial opening in Bentonville. Given just how successful their first location has been, I have every confidence that they’ll generate the same excitement and buzz in Springdale. I look forward to watching this location become just as successful, and seeing their restaurant count grow over the coming years.”

There are 340 franchised Wienerschnitzel locations in operation throughout 10 states and more than 32 in various stages of development across the United States.