BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog franchise, has opened its first location in Arkansas.

The location opened at 1530 E Centerton Boulevard in Bentonville on July 14 and is the first of 20 planned locations across Arkansas.

“As the nation’s leading hot dog concept, Wienerschnitzel has forged an impressive path of new growth in recent months,” a release from the company said. “The multi-unit development in Arkansas comes on the heels of the brand launching three unique ghost kitchen locations in California, Texas and Georgia, with an aim to further innovate and better understand key market segments across the country.”

Wienerschnitzel has 340 franchised locations in operation throughout 10 states, and more than 50 units in various stages of development across the United States and further expansion plans underway internationally.