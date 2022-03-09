VAN BUREN, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — One of Arkansas’ oldest buildings is now the site of a laboratory.

The Wilhauf House in Van Buren has been retrofitted to host a research and teaching facility.

It happened with the help of the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resource Council.

The house will serve as a hands-on laboratory for museum professionals, archaeologists, and historians.

“We’ve taken a private residence and turned it into a public museum,” said Tom Wing, director of Drennen-Scott Historic Sites. “We’re very excited about showing people what life was like on both sides of the tracks here in Van Buren in the 19th century. So, this house is just another piece of the so many historic sites.”

The museum is scheduled to open in April, and will run Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.