Will the $600 stimulus payments be enough to cover pandemic-related needs?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Another round of COVID-19 stimulus is on the way but there is still a ways to go in this economic recovery.

It is an issue we’ve seen since this pandemic began- a struggling economy, specifically due to layoffs.

One social worker said this won’t be enough to catch people up on overdue payments.

University of Arkansas Research Associate, David Sorto, said his main concern is unemployment in northwest Arkansas.

“So while we had about 2,000 jobs created in November, which will alleviate that quite a bit, there’s still a lot of folks who haven’t gotten to go back to their jobs at work or they’re still being disrupted by the current market situations.”

He said there are still around 10,800 people out of work compared to this time last year.

Ambra Bruce with the Salvation Army agreed that based on the need she has seen in NWA, financial recovery in our area will take more than $600.

“Even on utility bills we’re seeing some as high as $1,300 sometimes,” Bruce said. “Probably triple the amount we see, so, yes that’s definitely a worry.”

Lawmakers said more stimulus could be provided once President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

As for the $600 checks, Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin said these direct payments could begin arriving in bank accounts as early as next week.