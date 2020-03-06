Willow Creek Women’s Hospital to get Maternal-fetal transport

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Expectant mothers now have a new resource during pregnancy complications.

Willow Creek Women’s Hospital has launched a new maternal-fetal transport service.

It’s an ambulance that has been specifically equipped to provide an intensive-care environment for pregnant women.

The transport service is staffed by a multi-disciplinary team of medical professionals.

This will allow Willow Creek to give newborns in emergency situations the best chance of survival.

“When you actually bring the baby in while the mother is pregnant instead of having to deliver in the outside hospital that doesn’t have capabilities, the delivery of a premature baby in a hospital with a level 3 NICU has the highest chance of survival,” said Dr. Sameer Wagle, Neonatologist at Willow Creek Women’s Hospital.

Some complications that might make the transport service necessary are bleeding after 20 weeks, diabetes and pre-term labor.