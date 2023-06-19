BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

There’s only SEC baseball stadium that former Missouri outfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer has not played in his college career, but that’s about to change as Baum-Walker Stadium will soon be his new home.

Wilmsmeyer committed to Arkansas on Friday after a 2023 season with the Tigers in which he tied for the team lead in batting average at .311, had 7 home runs, 25 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.

“Baum-Walker Stadium is actually the only SEC park that I haven’t played at yet, which is kind of ironic,” Wilmsmeyer said Sunday.

“…I got to go in there last week, take a tour and I absolutely love the place, the staff and obviously they have all the bells and whistles and all the things that you would want to go with the history and the passion of the fan base.

“It kind of felt like home and obviously it is just two hours or two hours and 15 minutes from Springfield (Missouri) where I grew up. Its close to home and kind of in my backyard. It just felt home and a good fit for me and my family.”

He joined Texas Tech catcher Hudson White, Tarleton State first baseman Jack Wagner and Sacramento State shortstop Wehiwa Aloy as Arkansas transfer additions last week.

Wilmsmeyer, who had 111 hits while starting the past 105 Missouri games the past two seasons, began his college career as a walk on.

“I have played center field the last two years here at Mizzou,” Wilmsmeyer said. “I don’t know if I will be in line up opening day, where I am going to play or where they are going to have me, but I may float around.

“They (the Razorback coaches) tend to put power guys in the corners there. I have a little bit of pop, but I’m not going to hit 20 bombs a year in this league. I am more of a speed guy, a guy that steals bags and is more of table setter if that makes sense.”

It’s possible that Arkansas will have all three outfield spots open after this summer’s Major League Draft and depending on where second-team All-SEC selection Kendall Diggs ends up playing next season.

“I am not going to speculate on where they might have me, but obviously there are going to be some spots available after the draft so there will be some opportunities for me to go out there and a win a spot this coming year,” Wilmsmeyer said.

“I’m doing an internship in Springfield this summer. It is all I need before I graduate and I’ll be a grad transfer at Arkansas.”

Wilmsmeyer made the decision to transfer after Missouri head coach Steve Bieser was let go after seven seasons and Memphis head coach and St. Louis native Kerrick Jackson was hired.

“Obviously I have been at Missouri the last four years snd enjoyed my time there and wouldn’t trade those memories for the world,” Wilmsmeyer said. “Coach Beiser and his staff did a fantastic job. I was a walk on, kind of had a blue-collar mentality and won a spot the past two years.

“Obviously with the departure of that staff, I think it is time for a fresh start for me. That is kind of what led to me getting in the portal. I wish that program the best and hope they can find a way to start winning more games in conference.

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn and hitting coach Nate Thompson led the recruiting of Wilmsmeyer, a former Springfield Glendale prep standout.

“Arkansas was one of the first schools to reach out and express interest in me,” Wilmsmeyer said. “That was a big deal to me. They are always on top of their stuff as a staff and were already looking toward next year while in the Regional. Kudos to Dave Van Horn and Nate Thompson.

“I can down there last week for a visit and got to see the lay of the land, all the bells and whistles and everything they have down there. It’s pretty unreal.”

Photo courtesy of Ty Wilsmeyer