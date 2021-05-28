Wilson Park Pool opens for the summer this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For people in the Fayetteville area, Wilson Park Pool opens this weekend.

After being closed all season last year, guests can finally cool off, starting at 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Lee Farmer with Fayetteville Parks and Recreation says they are excited to welcome the community back.

“Our team members have been busy trying to get that facility open and ready back to the public,” Farmer said. “The weather looks fantastic for this weekend so we’re hoping a lot of people come out and see us and have some summer fun.”