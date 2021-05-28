Wilson Park Pool opens for the summer this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For people in the Fayetteville area, Wilson Park Pool opens this weekend.

After being closed all season last year, guests can finally cool off, starting at 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Lee Farmer with Fayetteville Parks and Recreation says they are excited to welcome the community back.

“Our team members have been busy trying to get that facility open and ready back to the public,” Farmer said. “The weather looks fantastic for this weekend so we’re hoping a lot of people come out and see us and have some summer fun.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers