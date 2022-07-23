FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Wilson Park Pool was packed with swimmers today looking to cool off from this summer heat wave. These consistent 100-degree days have made Wilson Park Pool a popular spot in Fayetteville.

The pool is open to all guests Monday-Friday from 1-4:30 p.m. and on weekends from 1-6 p.m. Wilson Park swimmers say it seems to be a lot busier this summer.

“I try to come on weekdays in the evening,” a Fayetteville resident said. “That’s the best time. The weekends get a little crowded but we’re all good with it.”

The swimmers told KNWA/FOX24 they visit Wilson Park Pool multiple times throughout the week and they enjoy doing so.