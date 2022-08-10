FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Wilson Park Pool in Fayetteville will switch to its back-to-school hours starting on Monday, August 15, with the final day of the pool season being Labor Day, September 5.

Starting on Monday, adult lap swim hours will be from 12-1 p.m. on Monday through Saturday; open swim hours will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday through Friday, as well as 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and family swim hours will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Labor Day, adult lap swim hours will be from 12-1 p.m., and open swim hours will be from 1-6 p.m.

Wilson Park Pool will continue to be available for reservations through Wednesday, August 31: after 8 p.m. on weekdays, from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday and from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sunday. Pool reservations can be made online at https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/recreation.

For more information about Wilson Park Pool, including admission prices, go to: https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/pool.