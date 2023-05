FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Wilson Park pool in Fayetteville opens for the summer season on May 27.

Open swim hours are weekdays from 1-4:30 p.m. and weekends from 1-6 p.m.

The pool offers a variety of programs from swimming lessons, private pool party reservations and dive-in movies.

Admission to the pool is $4 for adults and $3 for kids 15 and younger.

The pool offers season passes.