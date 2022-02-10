LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Children’s has received a $2.25 million, four-year commitment from the Windgate Foundation to help support the healthcare system’s nursing recruitment and retention efforts.

“Nurses play a vital role in health systems,” said Pat Forgy, executive director of the Windgate Foundation. “Now, more than ever, we feel it is important to support those taking care of children across the state at Arkansas Children’s.”

According to a news release from the hospital, the donation will help fund the recruitment of nursing staff and provide career and educational opportunities to retain the system’s current nursing staff.

“Nurses are an integral part of every child’s care team and are at the core of our ability to provide safe, compassionate, research-informed clinical care,” said Arkansas Children’s President and CEO Marcy Doderer, FACHE. “This incredible investment will allow us to champion more children in more ways across the state of Arkansas in a safer environment.”