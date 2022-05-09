FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tickets and details are now available for Walton Arts Center’s Winemaker’s Dinner, presented as part of the 20th Annual Art of Wine Festival at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

According to a press release, the evening includes a six-course collaborative dinner created by Chef Elliot Hunt of Atlas the Restaurant and Chef William Mauk of Ella’s Table paired with award-winning and highly rated wines by E&J Gallo. Proceeds from the Winemaker’s Dinner benefit Walton Arts Center’s arts education programming.

Tickets are $500 per person and can be purchased online at Art of Wine Festival, in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, or by calling 479-443-5600. You must be 21 or older to purchase tickets.

General Admission and Reserve Room tickets are also still available for Uncorked!, an evening of wine and food sampling on Friday, July 22. General Admission tickets are $75. Reserve Room Tasting tickets are $150 and include a dedicated entrance and access to the Reserve Room with a premier selection of wines and additional restaurant options.

Proceeds from the Art of Wine Festival support Walton Arts Center, a nonprofit arts-presenting organization serving the region for more than 28 years. Each year more than 195,000 community members experience a variety of performing arts at Walton Arts Center and approximately 45,000 school children and teachers in Arkansas participate in its arts education and outreach programs.