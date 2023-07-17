LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Someone purchased a lottery ticket in Brinkley for the Saturday Lotto drawing and is now up $25,000.

According to Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials, whoever purchased the ticket at a Road Ranger on the city’s Main Street has not come forward. The ticket had five of the six winning numbers and its bonus number to qualify for the $25,000 prize.

The winner has 180 days to make themselves known, ASL Executive Director Eric Hagler explained.

“We urge all players who purchased at Road Ranger #278 to check your LOTTO tickets,” Hagler said. “The winner has 180 days from last Saturday to claim your prize.”

The Saturday win comes alongside the near-record $900 million Powerball drawing for Monday night.

“This jackpot currently ranks as the third largest Powerball jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot from last year and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016,” Hagler said. “It is also the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot.”

Hagler also reminded us that lottery revenue is used to fund scholarships. Since 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has raised more than $1.2 billion in scholarship proceeds and awarded more than 720,000 scholarships.