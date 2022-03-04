WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to a Facebook post by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, March 4, 2022 around 10:12 AM, FPSO received a 911 call reporting an airplane crash at the Winnsboro Municipal Airport.

Two men were inside the plane when it crashed. One was transported to the Franklin Medical Center for treatment, and the other was air lifted out. According to the sheriff’s office, the plane was taking off from the airport when something went wrong. The plane veered off course and crashed in the backyard of a home. The Sheriff’s office is investigating the crash, and it has been reported to the National Transportation Safety Board for additional investigation.

“I am thankful both occupants were communicating to us after the accident, and that those in the residential area were not impacted,” Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb said.

Courtesy Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office