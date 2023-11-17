WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Winslow man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to burn his grandmother’s house down.

Kane Rowdy White, 25, was arrested on Oct. 9 by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. He’s accused of arson and first-degree terroristic threatening.

According to a deputy’s report, a 67-year-old woman had called stating that she was driving to her property when she was notified that the fire department had responded there the previous night for a fire on her porch.

The woman told detectives that she believed her grandson, identified as White, had started the fire with the intention of doing substantial damage.

Deputies met with the woman, who showed where a fire had occurred. The front porch of the residence had sustained damage from the fire, including damage to the floor and the metal roof overhang.

The woman said that her daughter had received a message from White asking for a ride. When she refused, White allegedly sent another message threatening to set the residence on fire.

Dispatch logs show that the Boston Mountain Fire Department extinguished the fire without incident.

White was located at a building behind the residence, and he agreed to speak to police. He said that he was feeling “trapped” at the residence because he did not have a phone or car.

Deputies asked if he threatened to set a fire and he said he “probably said a lot of things.” He said he was smoking a cigarette on the front porch, and he set it down knowing that it was still lit, but he did not intend to start a fire.

White admitted to police that he sent the threatening message, according to court documents.

White’s arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 11. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond in Washington County.