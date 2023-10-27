WINSLOW, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas man has won $500,000 playing the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL).

Michael Koontz, of Winslow, discovered he was a winner yesterday.

“I received a phone call from the lottery saying that I had won in one of those second-chance drawings,” Koontz told ASL. “I didn’t get too excited because I thought it was a scam and was waiting on the punch line.”

Koontz’s ticket was randomly selected from entries players had submitted from non-winning scratch off tickets. ASL said he “turned an unlucky ticket into a lucky one.”

Koontz plans to pay bills and take a vacation with his winnings.