FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — Friday morning’s roads took many Northwest Arkansas residents by surprise as they sat in traffic for several hours on Nov. 19.

Intersections like I-49 in Fayetteville and the east side of Benton County were at a complete standstill.

David Parker, the public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, says no one prepared for this weather.

“We did pretreat those bridges and overpasses in Washington and Benton counties but the storm came in a little more intense and lasted a little bit longer than predicted,” Parker said.

Parker says the slick roads left several cars reported upside down, caused school delays and caused halted traffic on several highways.

“We had about ten accidents at one point along I-49 from mile marker 60 up to 77 most of it near Fayetteville and north of Fayetteville,” Dave Parker said.

Parker says when temperatures drop below 20 degrees, it can be hard for road crews to do their job.

“The salt brine that we put down — it takes a little bit longer to activate in those lower temperatures,” Parker said.

Parker says extra crews were sent out to help clear the roads.

“We’ve called in extra crews, around six, to come in to put down more of the salt brine patrol for those areas that were a little heavier hit, the bridges and overpasses,” Parker said.

Parker says Northwest Arkansas has a long winter ahead, so it was a lesson learned for many. He says road crews will continue to watch the weather and roads, and drivers should as well.