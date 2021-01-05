Winter Glow at The Momentary

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Momentary in Bentonville is hosting a pop-up outdoor experience called “Winter Glow” starting January 5th.

You can enjoy crafted beverages, skewers, s’mores, and more around tableside fire pits at “Winter Glow,” at the Momentary.

Winter Glow will be open Tuesday–Sunday on January 5–March 21, featuring the RØDE Bar and the Momentary Food Truck.

No reservations are required.

WINTER GLOW HOURS
Tue–Thu, 2–7 pm
Fri, 2–9 pm
Sat, 12–9 pm
Sun, 12–7 pm
Mon Closed

The Momentary requires visitors and staff to wear face coverings for ages 10 and older indoors and outdoors, except when eating and drinking. Face shields and face coverings with exhaust valves or vents are not allowed.

Masks are available for those who do not have one.

